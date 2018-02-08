“He said to us that discussions on the transition were about ensuring the unity of the ANC and there was no deal-making‚” said one MP.

Reacting to media reports‚ the DA said it would not “hesitate to approach the courts to stop Ramaphosa” from granting Zuma immunity from prosecution.

In the coming weeks, the National Prosecuting Authority is expected to decide whether or not to reinstate 783 counts of corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering against Zuma after he filed new representations against the charges last week.

The MPs also said Ramaphosa told them that it was “just a matter of days” before his transition talks with Zuma were concluded.

Ramaphosa spoke for one-and-a-half-hours during his first meeting with the party’s caucus since his election in December.

He also briefed MPs on his ongoing talks with Zuma following a decision by the party’s highest decision-making bodies in between conferences — the national executive committee — and the national working committee‚ to ask him to step down as head of state and head of government.

Sources in the caucus said Ramaphosa explained that he decided to postpone the NEC meeting — which had been scheduled for Wednesday to seal Zuma’s fate — following a “change of tone” from a defiant Zuma.

Zuma had told the ANC’s top six officials that he was not ready to resign when they asked him to do so at a meeting on Sunday.

“[Ramaphosa] said that he had to postpone the NEC because he received a change in tone from [Zuma] between Sunday and Tuesday when they met‚” said an MP.

Another MP said Ramaphosa assured them that Zuma would soon be exiting the highest office in the land, but did not give a specific date.

“Yes‚ I can confirm that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told us that it is a matter of days before President Jacob Zuma goes. There was nothing specific about when will this take place. That is the only part I heard because I left early.”