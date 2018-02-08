SA’s future hinges on Ramaphosa’s strategic skills

SA’s 2018 state of the nation address by the President has been postponed. This unprecedented step makes it clear that the country is seeing the final days of Jacob Zuma as president although it may take a day or a week or two before things are finalised.

What’s important is that Zuma isn’t allowed to detract from the momentum that newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has started to build. This has included a successful trip to Davos where he unequivocally pulled the carpet from under the nuclear power programme favoured by Zuma.

Ramaphosa has been working diligently to corral Zuma’s remaining freedoms in terms of action. Zuma was finally persuaded to establish a commission of enquiry into state capture and Ramaphosa started restoring credibility to the management of state-owned enterprises.

The momentum built by Ramaphosa seems sufficient to avoid the most pressing concern — the spectre of a downgrade of SA’s long-term local currency debt rating by the ratings agency Moody’s. Such a step would trigger SA being excluded from the Citi World Government Bond Index. RMB Morgan Stanley projects a potential outflow of $5bn if this happened.

But his freedom of action is severely constrained by his narrow victory during the ANC’s leadership elections and the divisions within the party’s top leadership. The party has no choice but to design an early exit strategy for Zuma, or suffer significant political damage during the 2019 elections.

A downgrade would constrain growth and severely affect the ANC’s 2019 election prospects. Ramaphosa needs his own mandate, which only the 2019 national elections can deliver.