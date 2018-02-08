Editing Allowed
WATCH: The next instalment of the Zuma-Ramaphosa show
08 February 2018 - 09:00
In this week’s edition of Editing Allowed, Peter Bruce and his panel of editors debate the outcome of the meeting between Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa.
They also discuss the state of the nation address, the opening of Parliament and the annual budget speech. The mining indaba is also up for discussion, along with the mining minister’s odd politics.
Peter Bruce and his panel of editors discuss some of the local and global news headlines on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed
Peter Bruce and his panel of editors discuss some of the local and global news headlines on Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed
Please sign in or register to comment.