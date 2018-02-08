National

Opposition parties impatient about Zuma’s departure

08 February 2018 - 13:48 Staff Writer
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

Opposition parties are discussing a joint plan to push the ANC into recalling President Jacob Zuma — including a call on their supporters to take to the streets.

The UDM’s Bantu Holomisa proposed the notion‚ saying: "#RemoveZumaMarch. South Africans‚ let’s discuss the possibility of taking to the streets on February 22 2018‚ the day of Zuma’s vote of no confidence in Parliament. We can’t rely on a divided ANC."

"We must never forget that it has never been the ANC’s plan to remove Zuma‚ hence they are pussyfooting‚" said Holomisa. "In fact, we should scrap [the state of the nation address] 2018 altogether to avoid a double wastage. Let’s rather focus on the budget and the no-confidence debate on Zuma."

Julius Malema‚ leader of the EFF‚ tweeted: "It looks like we have to go to the streets because those with power don’t know how to exercise it‚ no one can defeat the power of the masses ... The masses must take over now and reclaim their country from @MYANC cowards."

The DA’s Mmusi Maimane called on Parliament to schedule the motion of no confidence for Tuesday.

"SA cannot continue to be held in limbo while Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma‚ and their respective factions‚ continue to fight over the terms of Zuma’s exit. We need a swift resolution to this impasse as soon as possible‚" he said. "While Ramaphosa and Zuma fight over the Presidency‚ corruption continues‚ and people remain without hope for any immediate improvement in their daily lives.

"It is for that reason that I have consulted with the leadership of the EFF‚ and we have resolved to call on the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ to schedule an urgent sitting of Parliament this coming Tuesday February 13 2018‚ for the motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma to be debated and voted on.

"A letter from the EFF will be sent to her office reflecting this urgent call. This will allow for Parliament to debate and vote on the EFF’s motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma. Parliament elects a president‚ and Parliament removes a president. It is not done behind closed doors at Luthuli House."

Maimane further said his party "flatly rejects any amnesty agreement or special deal for President Zuma", noting, "He is not above the law. Cyril Ramaphosa cannot talk anti-corruption‚ yet broker an amnesty deal ... Any attempt to do so will be opposed with everything we’ve got".

