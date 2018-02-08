Parliament wants to ensure other events are not affected by Sona’s postponement

"Through the official structures of Parliament, such as committees and other multi-party forums, the institution is hard at work, fulfilling its scheduled business relating to law-making, public participation and overseeing executive action."

Mothapo said the address has been informally referred to as "the opening of Parliament", as it is often the first plenary House sitting of the year. "However, this does not mean that until [the address] takes place, Parliament is closed or its work is suspended."

"When determining an alternative date, we will take account of the broader implications on Parliament’s programme, chief among which is the national budget, the key to unlocking government spending. Everything is being done to ensure the broader policy and programme pronouncements, followed by debates and budget approval, remain on course, as they are important to service delivery."

Said Mothapo: "As an institution, overseeing executive action to ensure commitments made by government to improve the living conditions of South Africans are realised, Parliament has committed to ensuring the budget speech, scheduled for February 21 2018, is not affected or delayed by the state of the nation address postponement."

Parliament was also looking at ways to minimise the cost implications of the postponement.

"This is part of the institution’s broader cost-cutting measures. Negotiations with all service providers, such as airlines, are underway to curtail the financial impact resulting from, for instance, cancellation fees and travel agency administrative charges. All efforts are being made to ensure the overall spending on the 2018 [address] remains within the budgeted R4.3m. All guests have been informed of the postponement through a wide range of communications channels. The presiding officers regret any inconvenience that may have been caused by this postponement to all South Africans."

"The presiding officers are in close liaison with the Presidency and other key stakeholders to ensure the new date for the 2018 state of the nation address is determined without delay."