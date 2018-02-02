Outa gets involved

Mabuza has vowed to fight the matter‚ which has now drawn in the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). Mabuza’s spokesperson‚ Zibonele Mncwango‚ disputed allegations that the premier was behind a campaign to drive Daniel out of business and off his land.

"The premier will surely challenge the court interdict because the reasons advanced in this order are baseless. The alleged intimidation of Daniel by the premier‚ and the manner in which this matter is presented‚ is viewed as an abuse of court processes.

"Any insinuations that the premier‚ both in his government and political role‚ has influenced the decisions of government institutions to disadvantage Daniel are not true. These are malicious allegations against the premier intended to tarnish his image. The premier has sought legal advice in this regard‚ therefore he cannot comment any further‚" said Mncwango.

Daniel claims he has proof of Mabuza’s involvement in the campaign against him‚ including phone records. "These records show how the premier phoned me and threatened me."

Daniel said he had obtained the protection order‚ one of several he has had issued against various Mpumalanga officials‚ to ensure a mediation process currently underway between himself and several provincial officials is not disrupted. He said the mediation had started last week and, so far, gone smoothly.

"The mediation was ordered by the courts last year. It is about mending bridges‚ about ensuring this rampant abuse is stopped in its tracks once and for all."

Daniel said the abuse and harassment he had suffered‚ allegedly at the behest of Mabuza‚ had resulted in his farmlands and buildings being set alight‚ game fences destroyed‚ fraudulent search and seizure warrants‚ game illegally confiscated‚ tourists at his resort being attacked‚ death threats to his family‚ harassment of his staff and intimidation of witnesses in cases he had against Mabuza.