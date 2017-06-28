DA wants immediate release of reports on SAA corruption probes

"There can be no further delays, particularly if the reports confirm the South African Cabin Crew Association’s (Sacca’s) allegations of widespread corruption at the national carrier."

The reports included, but were not limited to, investigations of:

• the sale of surplus materials such as rotables and consumables;

• SAA Technical, with respect to commercial aircraft leases between SAA and Mango;

• various allegations against primarily SAA’s former CEO, Khaya Ngqula; and

• the alleged irregular awarding of a tender for dry snacks by Air Chefs.

Lees said — though this was not confirmed — that he was informed that SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni had copies of the investigation reports with her when she appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on finance on Tuesday but had not submitted them to the committee.

The meeting could not deal with the issues on the agenda as no board members were present.