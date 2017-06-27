SAA board members’ absence was a boycott of Dudu Myeni, say EFF and DA

DA finance spokesman David Maynier and deputy Alf Lees also believed there was a boycott.

If true, this would indicate a serious breakdown in the relationship between the recently appointed board of the ailing airline and its chairperson who has never before appeared at a committee meeting without some board members.

The absence of all board members prompted committee members to decide not to continue with SAA’s briefing on its quarterly performance and its strategic plan.

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim said it was now the norm of the committee to have at least two other board members apart from the chair and/or deputy chair to be present.

He said he had come under pressure over the past week to postpone the meeting with SAA.

ANC committee member Thandi Tobias emphasised that the entire leadership of SAA had to take responsibility for the airline at this crucial time.

"If the full board is not here we should not entertain discussions. We want to engage the board, not one member of the board," she said.

Another committee member, Dikeledi Mahlungu, said the absence of board members "raised suspicions" and questions as to whether there was something wrong with the board.

The presence of board members was even more important, MPs said, because of a newspaper report that Myeni was in conflict with the board.

Business Times has reported that Myeni’s continued absence from board meetings had prompted the rest of the board to seek legal advice on her actions.