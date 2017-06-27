Public protector has no power to alter Constitution, says Lesetja Kganyago

This sent the rand into a tailspin, with the local unit weakening more than 2% against the dollar.

Net sales of government bonds on the day were R1.3bn, according to Kganyago. Although some of this had since reversed, it was still among the largest daily sale over the last three months, he said.

Tampering with the mandate of the central bank is viewed extremely negatively by investors and credit ratings agencies, and as a threat to investment security.

"The ratings agencies have been clear that the independence of the Reserve Bank and its policy framework is one of the strongest pillars supporting the South African economy and underpinning their rating assessment. This confidence in the Bank stems directly from the role it plays in achieving and maintaining price stability," Kganyago said.

Globally, most jurisdictions had given their central banks an autonomous role in protecting the value of the currency because this form of long-term price stability, often achieved by keeping inflation in-check, could at times come into conflict with government’s short term goals, he said.

Changing the primary object of the Reserve Bank, as Mkhwebane sought to do, would undermine the "critical contribution that the Reserve Bank makes to the stability of our financial system, which is central to sustainable growth and development, job creation, the reduction of inequality and poverty alleviation".

"The public protector has no power to amend the Constitution, let alone instruct Parliament to do so. This gross overreach by a Chapter Nine institution must be stopped in its tracks so that certainty and predictability about the Reserve Bank’s role in our constitutional democracy is affirmed," Kganyago said.