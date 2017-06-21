Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Public protector overstepped on Reserve Bank, says ANC’s Zweli Mkhize

21 June 2017 - 07:53 Natasha Marrian
ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane overstepped her mandate by ordering changes to the mandate of the Reserve Bank, ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says.

"We don’t mind her that she has made findings against Absa and on the lifeboat — that is her job," he said in an interview with Business Day.

"What concerns us is when her remedial action impacts on the Reserve Bank, even affecting a constitutional change to its mandate.

"We think that is basically beyond her mandate. It’s beginning to straddle policy making. It is inappropriate," he said.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane supports controversial adviser Malikane over Bank

Protector and ministerial adviser in sync on state control of creating money to tackle poverty
1 hour ago

Mkhize warned that the remedial action proposed by Mkhwebane would have a negative impact on the independence of the Reserve Bank.

The Bank has indicated that it is challenging Mkhwebane’s report in court as it has been advised that the remedial action falls outside of the powers of the public protector.

"The amendment would, if effected, strip the Reserve Bank of its key competency to protect the value of the currency and the well understood role that central banks play in securing price stability," the Bank said in response to the report.

The remedial action affecting the Reserve Bank was part of Mkhwebane’s final report on the controversial CIEX report, which she released on Monday. It negatively affected markets including the rand.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The public protector is now a public enemy

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not just out of her depth — she is out of control, having undermined Parliament, the Reserve Bank, the Constitution and her own ...
2 hours ago

Mkhwebane has since defended her position in radio interviews. However, the implementation of her report will be halted pending the outcome of the legal challenge by the Reserve Bank and a likely challenge by other affected parties.

Barclays Africa and Absa announced plans on Wednesday to challenge the report in court.

Mkhwebane had also ordered that the Special Investigating Unit set in motion a process to recover R1.125bn from Absa.

Meddling with Reserve Bank could lead to another downgrade, S&P warns SA

'We consider the Reserve Bank as the pillar of institutional strength which supports the South African sovereign rating at its current level'
25 minutes ago

Absa plans immediate High Court action against public protector

Parent Barclays Africa wants the remedial action in the report on the Bankorp bail-out — that it repay R1.125bn — set aside
36 minutes ago

