Public protector overstepped on Reserve Bank, says ANC’s Zweli Mkhize

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane overstepped her mandate by ordering changes to the mandate of the Reserve Bank, ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says.

"We don’t mind her that she has made findings against Absa and on the lifeboat — that is her job," he said in an interview with Business Day.

"What concerns us is when her remedial action impacts on the Reserve Bank, even affecting a constitutional change to its mandate.

"We think that is basically beyond her mandate. It’s beginning to straddle policy making. It is inappropriate," he said.