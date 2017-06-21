EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane and her splendid, unself-conscious ignorance

For a start, she doesn’t seem entirely familiar with the law — a disturbing trait for an advocate, let alone the public protector. Not even the constitutional court can order parliament to amend the constitution, say constitutional experts.

While Mkhwebane’s attempts to undermine the Bank were decidedly amateurish, it is still a deeply disturbing development given that the Bank’s independence is one of the last remaining pillars supporting SA’s investment case.

Mercifully, her fuzzy-brained order is unlikely to be implemented. But for someone in her position to be so breathtakingly ignorant of the function of a central bank is still arresting.

The fact is, the reason for SA’s high unemployment rate (27.7%) does not lie in tight monetary policy or inflation targeting. Nor, indeed, can monetary policy contribute directly to economic growth or employment in the long run.

To recap: prior to 1994, inflation was allowed to spike to almost 20% while the prime interest rate was regularly above 15%. The Bank’s commitment, in 2000, to keep inflation within a band of 3%-6% has resulted in the cost of living dropping significantly. Inflation targeting has worked.

This is important because it is the poor who are hit hardest by high inflation — they typically lack the investment income to help cushion the erosion of their wages. By keeping inflation low, the Bank protects the poor the most. In doing so, it creates a stable financial environment — a vital precondition for economic development. But the Bank cannot create economic growth or achieve socioeconomic transformation directly. For that you need fiscal, economic, industrial, trade and BEE policies.

These are the purview of treasury and other ministries. What the Bank does is support them by preventing runaway inflation. But it is precisely this role that Mkhwebane seeks to eliminate.

One would like to assume no-one could be so clueless, but this would raise the question as to Mkhwebane’s real motives. Would it be to cast the Bank as antitransformation to justify some future attempt to replace its management?

Kganyago has two and a half years left of his term as governor. Forcing him to take to the courts to defend the Bank against a populist mandate has all the makings of a set-up.

Mercifully, Kganyago and his team will not easily be cowed. And right-minded South Africans will be right behind them.