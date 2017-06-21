Gigaba warns against messing with independence of Reserve Bank

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suggestions to alter the role of the central bank to focus less on inflation and more on societal needs has raised fears about eroding the independence of the institution, with the African National Congress and business groups accusing her of overstepping her powers.

The ruling African National Congress said the recommendations are unlawful. The Public Protector’s suggestions were part of report following an investigation into a Reserve Bank bailout for Bankorp, a unit of Barclays Africa, almost three decades ago.

“To change the constitution would not be unlawful, but the manner in which the recommendation is being made would be unlawful,” Gigaba said. The context and purpose of the proposed “amendment is not quite clear to me given the issues that were being investigated.”

Gigaba said he still needs to study the recommendations before deciding whether he will support the central bank’s fight against the move.

Mkhwebane recommended in a report on Monday that parliament start a process to change the constitution to make the central bank focus on the “socioeconomic well-being of the citizens” rather than protecting the value of the currency to contain inflation.

The Reserve Bank has said it plans to approach the nation’s courts to review Mkhwebane’s directive and set it aside as it falls outside her powers.

- Bloomberg