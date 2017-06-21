Parliament sends underweight SABC delegation packing

A delegation from the SABC and the Department of Communications was sent packing from Parliament on Wednesday for "disrespecting" the legislature’s second chamber by not sending a proper delegation.

Irate MPs in the National Council of Provinces select committee on communications and public enterprises were fuming that neither Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo nor her deputy, Thandi Mahambehlala, bothered to attend the meeting as shareholder representatives of the public broadcaster.

They were not happy that acting director-general of the department Basani Baloyi was also absent.

The SABC sent only interim board member John Mattison and acting group CE Tsheliso Ralitabo.

Dlodlo‚ who is said to be off sick‚ sent her adviser, Sandile Nene‚ who apologised on her behalf.

The meeting lasted barely 15 minutes before the SABC delegation was told to pack their bags and leave.

ANC MP and committee chairwoman Ellen Prins said the meeting was "long overdue after all the things that happened in the SABC".