Producers bear the brunt as SABC awaits a bail-out

The immediate effects are more likely to fall on television producers, on whom it relies heavily for its prime content.

Naomi Mokhele, of the Independent Producers Organisation, says producers have been engaging with the SABC on the nonpayment issue.

The SABC has met some of its obligations, she says.

"However, there is still concern that some of the producer members, especially the larger production companies, are still not getting paid their full invoices or the last payment after final delivery," says Mokhele.

"This is of huge concern because the last payment is often the most important as it is what sustains producers or … producers use it as guarantee with the big suppliers."

Samro publisher service consultant Victor Mampane says: "The money that the SABC is talking about now is money that should be paid this year for 2018-19."

Samro is a collecting administration business representing more than 12,000 music creators in the country.

Mampane says that because fees are paid a year in advance, the crisis at the SABC has not yet directly affected musicians and music producers.

The deputy chairman of the Association of Independent Record Companies, Stanley Khoza, says: "The reality is there has not been much of an impact … we are engaging with the SABC and they have made it clear that they will pay the outstanding monies."

Recording Industry of SA acting CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi says negotiations are continuing and it is not all "doom and gloom".

Sibisi says: "We are in talks with the SABC. From our perspective there is no crisis … we understand that they are facing serious financial problems."