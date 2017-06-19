EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What do the SABC and SA’s mining sector have in common?
Both have been subjected to policies built on a numbers game and zero common sense
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
While trying to find R2.3bn that South African Airways needs to repay UK-bank Standard Chartered Bank, its board is also battling to find chairwoman Dudu Myeni, who has not pitched for eight meetings.
President Jacob Zuma, in a late-night meeting in 2009 attended by Rajesh Gupta‚ asked then deputy director-general in the department of minerals and energy Jacinto Rocha to help his son Duduzane wherever he could.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Justice Malala can vouch for the authenticity of the leaked Gupta e-mails because they include correspondence between him and the Guptas’ London spin doctors, Bell Pottinger.
Tim Cohen looks at the perils of good intentions in Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s 90% local music quota for the SABC and Mosebenzi Zwane’s 30% black mining ownership.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The problem with the Guptas’ capture of the state is that nothing the government produces can be trusted. Take the Mining Charter, which was released last Thursday. It is going to be tied up in court for a long time precisely because the government is so profoundly and deeply compromised.
The demise of Stuttafords and the looming closure of a number of Edcon stores will bite into the earnings of shopping mall owners, which increasingly face rising vacancies and falling rentals.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
When the ANC destroys a country and the DA destroys itself and you're like: pic.twitter.com/4Ax8oeeVzu— SaxonwoldShebeen (@StateShebeen) June 17, 2017
Former ANC Youth League president Julius Malema weighed in with some nasty digs at incumbent Collen Maine on Youth Day.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank — which to some extent competes with the "Brics bank" now called the New Development Bank — has approved 16 projects since its launch in January 2016.
