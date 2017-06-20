Suspend SABC’s Audrey Raphela, DA demands

SABC acting chief financial officer Audrey Raphela faces renewed calls for her suspension and possibly permanent removal from the public broadcaster after being implicated in the signing of dubious contracts said to have contributed to the organisation’s financial crisis.

Suspended chief financial officer and former acting CEO James Aguma and former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was dismissed last week, have been largely blamed for the crisis.

The DA says that Raphela is equally culpable.

In a reply to written questions from the DA on Monday, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo disclosed that senior executives including Raphela and Aguma, were instrumental in the signing of what some MPs have described as "dodgy" deals.

The contracts were signed at about the time a parliamentary ad hoc committee was probing the crisis at the broadcaster.