Leaked e-mails show how the Guptas considered buying one of their leading critics‚ the Mail & Guardian (M&G) newspaper‚ in a James Bond-style mission named "Project M".

The e-mails from January 28‚ 2016‚ also show that Zimbabwe’s Alpha Media — which publishes three national papers‚ News Day‚ The Standard and the Zimbabwe Independent — was in the family’s sights.

In an e-mail with the subject line, "Some early thoughts on Project M", sent from former Oakbay CE Nazeem Howa to Rajesh "Tony" Gupta‚ Howa speaks about the possible acquisition of the M&G and its sister titles, "which are indeed brands which have great recognition factor in South Africa across all sectors of society".

"The newspaper is champion a position [sic] that President Zuma is corrupt and should be relieved of his responsibility. They have made it their focus to find ways to support the #Zumamustfall campaign and the family and our group have become convenience [sic] pawns in their strategy to unseat the president‚" Howa wrote.

He lists statistics surrounding circulation and advertising revenue for the newspaper that he claimed had declined due to its editorial position.