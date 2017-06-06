Guptas wanted to buy and ‘reposition’ fierce media critic Mail & Guardian
Leaked e-mails show how the Guptas considered buying one of their leading critics‚ the Mail & Guardian (M&G) newspaper‚ in a James Bond-style mission named "Project M".
The e-mails from January 28‚ 2016‚ also show that Zimbabwe’s Alpha Media — which publishes three national papers‚ News Day‚ The Standard and the Zimbabwe Independent — was in the family’s sights.
In an e-mail with the subject line, "Some early thoughts on Project M", sent from former Oakbay CE Nazeem Howa to Rajesh "Tony" Gupta‚ Howa speaks about the possible acquisition of the M&G and its sister titles, "which are indeed brands which have great recognition factor in South Africa across all sectors of society".
"The newspaper is champion a position [sic] that President Zuma is corrupt and should be relieved of his responsibility. They have made it their focus to find ways to support the #Zumamustfall campaign and the family and our group have become convenience [sic] pawns in their strategy to unseat the president‚" Howa wrote.
He lists statistics surrounding circulation and advertising revenue for the newspaper that he claimed had declined due to its editorial position.
"Editorial position has certainly been a factor in this decline and one would question how quickly one can reclaim the lost government advertising spend‚ and how much of an
editorial positioning change will be needed to achieve that," Howa wrote.
He ended the e-mail by
saying an estimated price would be R20m, "which I would argue is not a good deal at all".
At the time of the e-mail, the number of articles printed in the M&G disclosing the inner workings of the Gupta family empire numbered in the dozens, with the paper among the family’s leading media critics.
Trevor Ncube‚ M&G Media deputy executive chairman and publisher‚ is also the chairman of Alpha Media.
"As is normal with any business, we get approached by entrepreneurs expressing an interest in acquiring our business‚" Ncube said when asked if he had ever received any offers from Gupta-linked businesses.
"The Mail & Guardian is a national institution of which we are mere custodians. We have a duty to protect its brand of journalism‚ particularly cutting-edge investigative journalism.
"It would be reckless and irresponsible to offload the business to anybody likely to undermine the 30-year-plus legacy of fiercely independent journalism," Ncube said.
The Guptas’ attorney‚ Gert van der Merwe‚ said he had advised his clients not to respond to media inquiries until the veracity of the e-mails had been established, but they were happy to support an official judicial inquiry into state capture.
