Wide scope could make state capture inquiry ineffective, says SACP

The South African Communist Party is concerned that a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture with too wide a scope could "dilute" it and ensure that it is never completed.

This follows the decision by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) that a broader judicial commission of inquiry into state capture should be set up by President Jacob Zuma and that it should span the period during which the party had been in power, from 1994 to date.

This was despite former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s recommendation for a judicial commission of inquiry to focus on the Guptas, and not the broader commission the ANC is now seeking.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said on Sunday the party had been calling for an independent judicial commission of inquiry to be established.

"In the light of the barrage of further revelations concerning the Gupta network, the commission needs clearly to extend its scope beyond the major but still limited issues investigated in the public protector’s State of Capture report," he said following the SACP’s central committee meeting.

"But we must vigorously guard against recent attempts to dilute it into investigating such a wide field that its work will never be completed."

In her recommendation, after preliminary investigations into state capture by the Gupta family, Madonsela recommended that a judicial commission of inquiry be headed by a retired judge appointed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma contested this, saying only he can appoint the head of the inquiry as it was his constitutional prerogative — despite the fact that the president himself is implicated.

Nzimande said it was possible that a declaratory order from the Constitutional Court was needed on whether Zuma should be allowed to establish the commission, in spite being implicated.

"It’s an awkward thing because maybe even us as participants, as drafters of the Constitution in the Constitutional Assembly, we never really anticipated a situation of this nature."