Deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi and mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane were on Monday implicated in fresh allegations of being "captured" by the Gupta family.

Buthelezi and his brother Nkanyiso, leaked e-mails show‚ benefited from contracts worth at least R150m from the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) — while he was chairman of the rail operator.

News24 revealed on Monday how Inala Shipping‚ owned by Nkanyiso Buthelezi‚ was involved in managing the shipping and logistics of a major locomotive import deal.

Sebenza Forwarding and Shipping‚ a company in which the deputy minister was the ultimate beneficiary‚ was roped in to handle customs clearing in the deal.

AmaBhungane and Scorpio revealed how Zwane‚ in his time as Free State MEC for agriculture‚ and his gospel choir were treated to an all-expenses-paid Indian tour by the Guptas.

Zwane allegedly persuaded the provincial government at the time to adopt a controversial dairy project that saw R84m being siphoned off to a Gupta offshore company.

A cache of leaked e-mails has exposed a web of wheeling and dealing in which the family allegedly amassed a fortune through lucrative government contracts‚ using top government officials to open doors.

TMG Digital