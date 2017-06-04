National

Here is the Dubai mansion Guptas bought for Zuma

04 June 2017 - 09:23 Mzilikazi Wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

President Jacob Zuma's home is Villa L35 on Lailak Street in Emirates Hills, is billed as the "most expensive postal code" in a city so flashy that the police drive Bugattis.

And his close neighbour in the exclusive gated estate is none other than Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe.

The palatial home comes complete with 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a double grand staircase, nine reception rooms and space for 11 cars. The top-of-the-range fittings feature an excess of marble, mosaic and gold.

The sparkling pool fringed with palm trees is larger than the "fire pool" at Zuma's Nkandla compound.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma denies owning mansion in Dubai
National
2.
Dlamini-Zuma’s VIP presidential protection to be ...
National
3.
Here is the Dubai mansion Guptas bought for Zuma
National
4.
DA‚ Zuma welcome court granting president leave ...
National

Related Articles

Malusi Gigaba rejects allegations in Gupta e-mail stories
National

Did dodgy loan boost Oakbay listing price?
Business

ANC calls for urgent investigation into leaked e-mails
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.