Here is the Dubai mansion Guptas bought for Zuma

President Jacob Zuma's home is Villa L35 on Lailak Street in Emirates Hills, is billed as the "most expensive postal code" in a city so flashy that the police drive Bugattis.

And his close neighbour in the exclusive gated estate is none other than Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe.

The palatial home comes complete with 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a double grand staircase, nine reception rooms and space for 11 cars. The top-of-the-range fittings feature an excess of marble, mosaic and gold.

The sparkling pool fringed with palm trees is larger than the "fire pool" at Zuma's Nkandla compound.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.