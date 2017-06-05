Constitution watchdog calls for public protector probe into Eskom and Transnet

Naidoo also said reports that former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko channelled lucrative contracts to a company partly owned by his stepdaughter should be investigated. Furthermore, Mkhwebane should probe allegations that Koko had received inducements from the Guptas in exchange for business favours, he said.

"Despite umpteen damning allegations of flouted governance and procurement policies, and seeming corruption, no disciplinary steps have been taken against the individuals involved," Naidoo said.

He said damning allegations made by former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi that Zuma’s son Duduzane had tried to convince him to work with the Guptas should be investigated.

Regarding Transnet, Naidoo said he wanted the role of former public enterprises minister and current Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in the appointment of Iqbal Sharma and Molefe to the Transnet board to be probed. Just as important was looking into reports that the Gupta family associates scored billions of rand in alleged kickbacks to help a Chinese firm win lucrative Transnet tenders.

Cleopatra Mosana, spokesperson in the office of the Public Protector promised to respond on Monday after checking receipt of the Casac complaint.