National

CORRUPTION PROBES

Constitution watchdog calls for public protector probe into Eskom and Transnet

05 June 2017 - 06:15 Bekezela Phakathi
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has requested Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate alleged corruption and poor corporate governance at the country’s two major parastatals, Eskom and Transnet.

Casac also wants Mkhwebane to look into the latest allegations of state capture by the Gupta family and the role of cabinet ministers and President Jacob Zuma’s family in the saga.

In a letter of complaint to the public protector’s officer at the weekend, Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo requested that the "botched"  reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CE be investigated, along with the role of the Eskom board and that of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Naidoo also said reports that former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko channelled lucrative contracts to a company partly owned by his stepdaughter should be investigated. Furthermore, Mkhwebane should probe allegations that Koko had received inducements from the Guptas in exchange for business favours, he said.

"Despite umpteen damning allegations of flouted governance and procurement policies, and seeming corruption, no disciplinary steps have been taken against the individuals involved," Naidoo said.

He said damning allegations made by former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi that Zuma’s son Duduzane had tried to convince him to work with the Guptas should be investigated.

Regarding Transnet, Naidoo said he wanted the role of former public enterprises minister and current Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in the appointment of Iqbal Sharma and Molefe to the Transnet board to be probed. Just as important was looking into reports that the Gupta family associates scored billions of rand in alleged kickbacks to help a Chinese firm win lucrative Transnet tenders.

Cleopatra Mosana, spokesperson in the office of the Public Protector promised to respond on Monday after checking receipt of the Casac complaint. 

Eskom debacle prompts calls for Lynne Brown and the board to quit

After weeks of public outrage and opposition to Molefe’s reinstatement, Brown finally directed the board on rescind Molefe’s reinstatement
Companies
4 days ago

Ben Ngubane’s first speech ‘drafted’ by Gupta allies

The statement announced the departure of predecessor Zola Tsotsi from Eskom
National
3 days ago

Inquiry into Trillian boss reaches impasse

Stalemate over provision of documents leads Tokyo Sexwale to say he will resign as chairman and await a judicial investigation into state capture
National
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘Complete fabrication’, says Jackson Mthembu of ...
National
2.
Mosebenzi Zwane’s name comes up again in Gupta ...
National
3.
Denel chairman leaked information to Guptas
National
4.
IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS: Red T-shirts all that remain ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Slow-motion crash is about to speed up
Opinion

Molefe’s re-appointment rescinded by Eskom board
National

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: This week's news has brought a red-mist rage
Politics

Gupta allies 'drafted' Ben Ngubane’s first speech
National

Gupta associates got billions in kickbacks in Transnet locomotives tenders
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Eskom debacle prompts calls for Lynne Brown and the board to quit
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.