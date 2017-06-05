'Arms deal man' Fana Hlongwane settled Ayanda Dlodlo's Dubai bills

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo's stay at a luxury hotel in Dubai in 2015 was secured by Sahara Computers‚ a company owned by the Gupta family.

This new revelation is contained in the leaked Gupta family emails.

The Sowetan can today reveal that according to invoices‚ Dlodlo – who recently replaced Faith Muthambi in the ministry after a cabinet reshuffle – stayed at The Oberoi Hotel.