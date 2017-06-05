'Arms deal man' Fana Hlongwane settled Ayanda Dlodlo's Dubai bills
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo's stay at a luxury hotel in Dubai in 2015 was secured by Sahara Computers‚ a company owned by the Gupta family.
This new revelation is contained in the leaked Gupta family emails.
The Sowetan can today reveal that according to invoices‚ Dlodlo – who recently replaced Faith Muthambi in the ministry after a cabinet reshuffle – stayed at The Oberoi Hotel.
The documents show that even though Dlodlo's stay was booked for by Sahara Computers‚ her bills were settled by controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane.
In an email with Dlodlo's invoice to Ashu Chawla – The Oberoi's sales executive – Sarah Ben Haouem writes that "Dear Shu. The charges for Ms Dlodlo were settled by Hlongwane Fana."
