Malusi Gigaba rejects allegations in Gupta e-mail stories

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has rejected all allegations of wrongdoing while he was minister of public enterprises.

Gigaba was responding at a media conference Friday to questions related to e-mails linking people he appointed to the boards of state-owned companies to the Gupta family and its associates.

Gigaba emphasised that ministers were not involved in the procurement decisions of state-owned enterprises, and questioned the origin of the e-mails that were leaked to the media.

"I myself have done no wrong. I am on record as saying that we should run a clean government," Gigaba said.

He reiterated his wish that a commission of inquiry be held to investigate allegations of state capture made by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.