UDM says a secret ballot would ensure ANC MPs are protected
Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC has never issued a statement condemning intimidation of MPs, meaning it agrees with the intimidation of MPs
In trying to secure a secret ballot for the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) wants to ensure ANC MPs are protected.
This is among the claims made on Monday as opposition party leaders addressed thousands of protestors who had made their way to Johannesburg’s Mary Fitzgerald Square ahead of a march to the Constitutional Court, to again make their voices heard that the President must resign.
Protestors chanted Zuma must fall, among other messages, en route to SA’s apex court.
The march was supported by the DA, the EFF, the UDM, the African People’s Convention (APC), the Congress of the People (COPE), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Agang, as well as the Save SA campaign and the Freedom Movement.
It follows the march on April 12 that was dubbed the national day of unity, where opposition parties united against the President following a midnight Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March that led to two of the major ratings agencies downgrading SA’s credit status to junk.
The protest ran parallel to an application in the Constitutional Court that was brought by the UDM.
The UDM wants National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to allow a secret ballot when MPs vote on the no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma.
She has previously argued that the rules of Parliament did not provide for a secret ballot.
UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said those who were part of this movement "were the protectors and the vanguard of the South African Constitution".
He emphasised that Zuma should not only be impeached, but that he must go to jail.
Kwankwa also said ANC MPs must be told that "we are doing this thing [court application] in order to protect them".
EFF leader Julius Malema, who was also at Mary Fitzgerald Square, sought to emphasise that the opposition and civil society were united in the court application.
"When we ask for a secret ballot, we ask for the protection of democracy," he said.
Malema said that where one’s vote was secret, there was no intimidation. The ANC had never issued a statement condemning intimidation of MPs, and this meant that the governing party agreed with the intimidation of MPs.
He said those seeking a secret vote were not scared of Zuma, and would remove him from the Union Buildings should he refuse to step down if the motion of no confidence succeeded.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane sought to remind Zuma why many South Africans wanted him to go, referring to, among other things, the millions spent on his Nkandla homestead and to the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO.
"Fellow South Africans, when we march today, I am here to say, my vote is not a secret," Maimane said.
He said ANC MP’s should not only stand on podiums, but should "come and vote so that Zuma is removed".
Meanwhile, in Durban, about 100 ANC supporters braved heavy showers at the King Dinuzulu Park on Monday ahead of a march against the judiciary‚ which they accused of making unfavourable judgments against the ruling party.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned the judiciary for encroaching on "political and executive matters". The criticism follows a number of judgments, which they viewed as an attack on the party.
Marchers wore ANC T-shirts printed especially for the march‚ with the words "Phansi ngokugxambukela kwezinkantolo (down with the encroachment of the judiciary).
They also carried placards saying, "The ANC says no interference in the executive‚" and "Beware the interference by the judiciary." The Durban protest coincided with a march by opposition parties in Johannesburg to the Constitutional Court‚ which was hearing arguments on an application to hold a secret ballot in Parliament for a motion of no confidence in Zuma.
High Court in Pretoria judge Bashier Vally recently ruled that Zuma should furnish the DA with the reasons for his Cabinet reshuffle in March.
With TMG Digital
