UDM says a secret ballot would ensure ANC MPs are protected

The march was supported by the DA, the EFF, the UDM, the African People’s Convention (APC), the Congress of the People (COPE), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Agang, as well as the Save SA campaign and the Freedom Movement.

It follows the march on April 12 that was dubbed the national day of unity, where opposition parties united against the President following a midnight Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March that led to two of the major ratings agencies downgrading SA’s credit status to junk.

The protest ran parallel to an application in the Constitutional Court that was brought by the UDM.

The UDM wants National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to allow a secret ballot when MPs vote on the no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma.

She has previously argued that the rules of Parliament did not provide for a secret ballot.

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said those who were part of this movement "were the protectors and the vanguard of the South African Constitution".

He emphasised that Zuma should not only be impeached, but that he must go to jail.

Kwankwa also said ANC MPs must be told that "we are doing this thing [court application] in order to protect them".

EFF leader Julius Malema, who was also at Mary Fitzgerald Square, sought to emphasise that the opposition and civil society were united in the court application.

"When we ask for a secret ballot, we ask for the protection of democracy," he said.