Constitutional Court to decide on secret no-confidence vote

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) brought the case, maintaining that since Parliament votes by secret ballot to elect the president, it should also be able to use it to remove him. The opposition filed the no-confidence motion in Zuma in April after he fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, prompting S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings to cut the country’s credit rating to junk.

While there is mounting dissatisfaction with his leadership in the ANC, which holds a 62% majority in Parliament, the party’s leadership has rejected all opposition-led attempts to oust him.

Zuma scandals

"Should it be an open vote, it would be highly unlikely that any ANC [MP] would support the motion," Melanie Verwoerd, an independent political analyst and former ANC MP, said by phone from Cape Town. "Although I’m not personally convinced that even a secret ballot would result in Zuma’s removal, some very senior ANC members have assured me it would happen if the vote is in secret."

Zuma’s involvement in a succession of scandals contributed to the ANC’s worst-ever electoral performance in an August municipal vote that cost it control of Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The court has not said when it expects to deliver its judgment. In a 2016 ruling, the High Court in Cape Town dismissed an application that sought to force the National Assembly to hold secret votes on no-confidence motions. Parliament speaker Baleka Mbete said the Constitution and the legislature’s rules did not empower her to order a secret ballot.

Zuma, who has survived several previous opposition attempts to oust him, is due to step down as ANC leader in December. The South African Communist Party (SACP), which has members serving as ANC MPs, has called for the president to resign or be fired following his March 31 Cabinet reshuffle.