UDM to lead march to Constitutional Court on Monday

Leaders of opposition parties will lead a march on Monday calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down — the same day the Constitutional Court is hearing an application for a secret ballot in Parliament for a vote of no confidence in Zuma.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) filed the application for a secret ballot.

"We members of political parties … together with the Freedom Movement and Save SA, are united behind the call for MPs to be allowed to decide by secret ballot‚ whether President Jacob Zuma must vacate office or not‚" UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said, reading a statement at a joint media briefing on Friday.