Interest bill has already crept up, but this is still the calm before the storm

Reshuffle is such a benign word. It sounds so normal. Unfortunately, President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle of March 30 has already had significant economic consequences for SA — and there will be more. Ultimately, those worst hit in the country will be the poor.
It has been five weeks since Zuma removed and replaced the finance minister and deputy finance minister. Since then Fitch and S&P Global Ratings have downgraded SA’s hard-currency credit rating to subinvestment grade and Moody’s has put both the local and hard-currency debt on watch for a downgrade.
Despite this, SA has thus far appeared to have escaped without serious financial consequences. The rand remains below R14/$. The 10-year government bond yield is only 15basis points higher than it was prior to the cabinet reshuffle.
Unfortunately, the calm is only an illusion. There are already serious signs of stress because of the erosion in confidence that the cabinet reshuffle has caused.
The calm is entirely dependent on foreign inflows. Foreign investors have invested R22bn into South African government debt since the cabinet reshuffle. This is entirely due to the huge inflows into emerging market debt funds, totalling $8bn in April and more than $30bn since the start of 2017. In contrast, domestic investors have been net sellers of R10bn of government debt.
Unfortunately, foreign investors are concentrating on the 10-year part of the yield curve. The improving inflation profile should have positioned SA as a place to hide in emerging markets if commodity prices continue to soften. Instead, the cabinet reshuffle makes it one of the first places foreign investors would seek to sell if they face outflows from their funds.
Government borrowing costs are (already) up R2.3bn in 2017. While 10-year yields have remained well behaved, 30-year government yields are 75basis points higher relative to the emerging market average than they were before the cabinet reshuffle.
The government needs to borrow R191bn in the local bond markets in 2017. This issuance will be concentrated in the 30-year part of the yield curve. As a result, it will cost the government and state-owned companies R2.3bn more in interest costs in 2017 alone due to the cabinet reshuffle. That number – which could rise in the coming weeks and months – is equivalent to 10,000 new houses or free university education for 30,000 students.
Government bond auctions are facing stress. The liability team at the Treasury is a well-oiled machine. Over the years, the team has been led by the likes of Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, head of commercial banking at Absa Phakamani Hadebe and outgoing Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile.
Since the global financial crisis, they have been concentrating issuance on long-dated debt. As a result, the average maturity of South African government debt is 12.8 years — second only to the UK among Group of 20 members. As a result, SA faces limited rollover risk. The portion of maturing debt that it needs to reborrow in any given year is limited.
Unfortunately, even this excellent team is unable to make up for the waning confidence. In the first government bond auction of May, yields cleared four basis points higher than the premarket trading level. While four basis points sounds insignificant, it is far from normal and it is a clear sign of stress. Each basis point amounts to about R30m in extra costs for 2017’s new issuance from the government and state entities.
If the central government is seeing signs of stress, state companies are unable to raise funding from the bond markets. Investors have no demand for their debt. Eskom has been struggling to issue in the market since early 2016. The South African National Roads Agency had to pull a planned auction because of the lack of demand.
Since the beginning of April, Transnet has had three auctions in a row in which it has been unable to attract enough bids to raise the desired amount. Transnet managed to issue only R10m in the second week of April, R25m in the last week of April and R10m in the second week of May. This is well down from the R100m per auction it was raising before the Cabinet reshuffle. To put this into context, Barloworld issued R580m in the first week of May and investor demand amounted to R1.3bn.
In addition, PetroSA is trying to file for business rescue. There have been reports that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA is struggling to pay salaries. Both situations are due to poor governance and financial mismanagement.
Aside from the strains in the bond market, there are real economic consequences that are already visible.
Growth momentum is plunging. The Bureau of Economic Research’s purchasing managers’ index, which has been a good leading indicator for manufacturing activity, fell to 44.7 in April after being firmly in expansionary territory since December 2016. Vehicle sales contracted 13.5% year on year in April.
As a result of the loss in confidence, business in SA will make only vital investments and consumers will continue to curtail spending. Prior to the cabinet reshuffle, I was expecting GDP growth of 1.7% in 2017. After the reshuffle, we will be lucky to get to 1%.
Government revenues are under pressure. Contrary to the impression created by South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane’s recent media conference, the only reason the government met its revenue targets in the financial year to March 2017 was the R5bn windfall from dividend receipts due to the hike in the dividend tax rate in the February 2017 budget. This is unlikely to be repeated this financial year. Add in weaker-than-expected growth and revenues will continue to disappoint.
Combined, these developments leave Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba facing a conundrum. He has repeatedly promised to respect the fiscal framework of the February budget and restore investor and business confidence. With revenues disappointing, that means further expenditure cuts.
If he does not keep the budget within the fiscal framework, he has no hope of restoring confidence to reopen the bond markets to state companies and to contain the rise in government borrowing costs. If he cannot do this, the dependence of state companies on the fiscus will continue to rise.
There are some signposts to watch in the coming weeks and months. First up will be the key appointments at the Treasury. A new director-general is due to be appointed by the end of May.
Equally vital is the appointment of a new head of procurement – the position has been vacant since Kenneth Brown left the Treasury at the end of 2016. If Gigaba hopes to observe the fiscal framework, he will have to ensure value for money in all procurement while still broadening the supplier base.
A very experienced procurement expert is needed for the job.
The government has the capacity to resolve the situation if it focuses on shoring up business and consumer confidence, improving governance and balance sheets at state enterprises, spending within its means and improving service delivery to promote inclusive growth. Without these measures, SA’s growth outlook will continue to deteriorate, fiscal revenues will disappoint, state-owned companies will become less and less effective and interest costs will spiral. It will become a vicious negative spiral.
• Moola is co-head of fixed income at Investec Asset Management.
