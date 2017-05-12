Interest bill has already crept up, but this is still the calm before the storm

Since the beginning of April, Transnet has had three auctions in a row in which it has been unable to attract enough bids to raise the desired amount. Transnet managed to issue only R10m in the second week of April, R25m in the last week of April and R10m in the second week of May. This is well down from the R100m per auction it was raising before the Cabinet reshuffle. To put this into context, Barloworld issued R580m in the first week of May and investor demand amounted to R1.3bn.

In addition, PetroSA is trying to file for business rescue. There have been reports that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA is struggling to pay salaries. Both situations are due to poor governance and financial mismanagement.

Aside from the strains in the bond market, there are real economic consequences that are already visible.

Growth momentum is plunging. The Bureau of Economic Research’s purchasing managers’ index, which has been a good leading indicator for manufacturing activity, fell to 44.7 in April after being firmly in expansionary territory since December 2016. Vehicle sales contracted 13.5% year on year in April.

As a result of the loss in confidence, business in SA will make only vital investments and consumers will continue to curtail spending. Prior to the cabinet reshuffle, I was expecting GDP growth of 1.7% in 2017. After the reshuffle, we will be lucky to get to 1%.

Government revenues are under pressure. Contrary to the impression created by South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane’s recent media conference, the only reason the government met its revenue targets in the financial year to March 2017 was the R5bn windfall from dividend receipts due to the hike in the dividend tax rate in the February 2017 budget. This is unlikely to be repeated this financial year. Add in weaker-than-expected growth and revenues will continue to disappoint.