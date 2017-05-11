PROTECTING THE CONSTITUTION
Ideologues join the greedy in trying to grab control of levers of power
A bland definition of state capture is that it is "a type of systemic political corruption in which private interests significantly influence a state’s decision-making processes to their own advantage". A more useful definition is offered by the World Bank’s Joel Hellman. He has defined state capture as "the efforts of firms to shape the laws, policies and regulations of the state to their own advantage by providing illicit private gains to public officials".
A judicial insight into the phenomenon was offered by Justice Johan Froneman in his minority judgment in November 2014 in the last of the three Glenister cases (concerning the adequacy of vital anti-corruption machinery of state) to reach the Constitutional Court. He observed that: "[Glenister] tried to show that the corruption at the very centre of our political life is so pervasive that the unthinkable may be true: our elected government is trying to undermine the independence of our constitutional institutions in order to attain its own unconstitutional aims."
There have been many developments since the majority of the court declined to have regard to the early warning given by Bob Glenister in the affidavits he filed in 2012. The State of Capture report has been written. The nuclear build deals have been declared irregular. The head of the Hawks has been declared to have been invalidly appointed. John Block has joined Jackie Selebi, Schabir Shaik and Tony Yengeni as an ANC big fish to fall into disgrace after his corruption conviction.
President Jacob Zuma’s own legal problems are too numerous to itemise. He is shortly to hear, finally, whether 783 charges of corruption should be reinstated against him. He stands accused of corruptly forcing Mxolisi Nxasana from office as national director of public prosecutions. He is litigating the State of Capture report of Thuli Madonsela and a possible secret ballot for the no-confidence debate pending against him is also the subject of litigation in the Constitutional Court. His latest of many cabinet reshuffles, the one that precipitated SA’s descent to junk status, is being disputed on the basis of its irrationality.
These circumstances, and many more, have thinking South Africans worrying that they may now, or shortly, find themselves living in "Zuptastan" — a country in which the private interests of the Zuma and Gupta families take pride of place and the common weal has been subverted by the desire to serve the personal gains of the many associates of these two families.
In a functioning constitutional democracy under the rule of law these developments should not be allowed to occur. The checks and balances inherent in the separation of powers should see to that. The legislature should hold the executive to account and the courts should uphold the law and the Constitution when asked to do so. The foundational values of openness, accountability and responsiveness ought to be harnessed to preclude the evil and the greedy from capturing the state. The criminal justice administration ought to be able to prevent and combat corruption by bringing the corrupt to book before our impartial courts. The independent chapter nine institutions, chiefly the public protector and the auditor-general but also the human rights and other commissions, ought to be available to prevent the capture of the state.
Our well-established and free media ought to be sending investigative reporters into every dark corner of state capture activities to expose the malfeasance. The light the media can shine into the dark places inhabited by the corrupt has a disinfectant effect.
Civil society organisations ought to be united in their condemnation of the evils of state capture and working to counteract it through concerted activism, protest, litigation and use of the complaints mechanisms of chapter nine institutions.
Civil society, opposition political parties and public interest litigants are able to approach the courts to challenge any moves made to bring the revolution into reality
In a constitutional democracy that functions well, state capture is impossible. Why then are there persistent reports of phenomena that bear all the hallmarks of state capture in SA? At the level of ideology, these reports can be explained by the commitment of the governing alliance (the ANC, Cosatu and the South African Communist Party) to the tenets of the national democratic revolution, which is aimed at the establishment of what is styled "the national democratic society".
In this new order the party and state will become one and will enjoy hegemonic control over all the levers of power in the country, not only in the legislatures, the executive and the judiciary but also in the media, business, industry, mining and the banking sector. Indeed, all centres of power will fall under the planned hegemonic control.
The ideology underlying this form of nirvana was invented by Lenin; it has not worked out where it has been tried anywhere in the world, but that does not prevent ANC ideologues from pursuing the goals of their national democratic revolution. This ideology is, of course, deeply and darkly unconstitutional. A multiparty democracy in which the rule of law is supreme, private property is respected, the judiciary is impartial and the media is free is incompatible with the aims of the revolution. The separation of powers is inimical to the notion of hegemony. The rights guaranteed to all, which the state is constitutionally obliged to respect, protect, promote and fulfil, will fall by the wayside once hegemony is attained by the forces of the revolution.
The Constitution does not countenance this ever happening. It says any laws or conduct inconsistent with the Constitution are invalid. This means civil society, opposition political parties and public interest litigants are able to approach the courts to challenge any moves made to bring the revolution into reality if they do not comply with constitutional standards.
Many laws have been struck down, appointments of unsuitable people such as Selebi, Bheki Cele, Riah Phiyega, Menzi Simelane and Berning Ntlemeza have been corrected in the courts, other conduct inconsistent with the Constitution, such as the laws creating the Hawks, has also received judicial attention of a kind most unwelcome to the forces of the revolution and the capture of the state.
On a more practical political level it is possible to undermine constitutional democracy by putting personnel into pivotal positions so as to divert the course of the country away from realisation of the promises of the constitutional dispensation and towards state capture. This involves what is called "cadre deployment" in the public administration. This is unconstitutional and illegal. When complaints about cadre deployment are raised, the official response is: "Prove it", which is difficult to do on most, but not all, occasions.
In party politics, the decision of the ANC to make Zuma its president, not once but twice, has played a significant role in the march towards state capture. He is no ideologue but has surrounded himself with those who are beholden to him in some way or another and has presided over a project in which the police, the prosecution service, many state-owned enterprises and a good slice of the media have fallen into hands that have no regard for realising the promises of the Constitution. Its compact contemplates a nonracial, nonsexist order in which human dignity is respected, the promotion of equality is pursued and the freedoms guaranteed to all are enjoyed.
Instead, Saxonwold has become a seat of power; the Guptas feel emboldened, due to their close relationship with the Zumas, to grab public money, to help select cabinet ministers and to influence the trajectory of the state in ways that are not contemplated in any constitutional democracy under the rule of law.
Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom. In a participative democratic order freedom is the responsibility of all active citizens. When freedom is threatened by state capture, the appropriate response is to vigilantly see off those who seek to capture the state every day by using the right to protest peacefully and by approaching the courts and chapter nine institutions to thwart the forces of evil.
Voting wisely every five years in free and fair elections and making a constant habit of holding all those in positions of authority to account for the decisions they make and the actions they take will prevent state capture from being completed.
Well-directed citizen activism must restore constitutionalism, reverse the gains of those who seek to capture the state and help attain the better life for all that the Constitution promises.
The deputy president has the constitutional power to order a commission of inquiry into state capture; he should just do it.
• Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now and author of Confronting the Corrupt
