Ideologues join the greedy in trying to grab control of levers of power

On a more practical political level it is possible to undermine constitutional democracy by putting personnel into pivotal positions so as to divert the course of the country away from realisation of the promises of the constitutional dispensation and towards state capture. This involves what is called "cadre deployment" in the public administration. This is unconstitutional and illegal. When complaints about cadre deployment are raised, the official response is: "Prove it", which is difficult to do on most, but not all, occasions.

In party politics, the decision of the ANC to make Zuma its president, not once but twice, has played a significant role in the march towards state capture. He is no ideologue but has surrounded himself with those who are beholden to him in some way or another and has presided over a project in which the police, the prosecution service, many state-owned enterprises and a good slice of the media have fallen into hands that have no regard for realising the promises of the Constitution. Its compact contemplates a nonracial, nonsexist order in which human dignity is respected, the promotion of equality is pursued and the freedoms guaranteed to all are enjoyed.

Instead, Saxonwold has become a seat of power; the Guptas feel emboldened, due to their close relationship with the Zumas, to grab public money, to help select cabinet ministers and to influence the trajectory of the state in ways that are not contemplated in any constitutional democracy under the rule of law.

Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom. In a participative democratic order freedom is the responsibility of all active citizens. When freedom is threatened by state capture, the appropriate response is to vigilantly see off those who seek to capture the state every day by using the right to protest peacefully and by approaching the courts and chapter nine institutions to thwart the forces of evil.

Voting wisely every five years in free and fair elections and making a constant habit of holding all those in positions of authority to account for the decisions they make and the actions they take will prevent state capture from being completed.

Well-directed citizen activism must restore constitutionalism, reverse the gains of those who seek to capture the state and help attain the better life for all that the Constitution promises.

The deputy president has the constitutional power to order a commission of inquiry into state capture; he should just do it.

• Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now and author of Confronting the Corrupt