According to the AU‚ it provides a robust framework for addressing past injustices and the realisation of the 21st century as the "African century".

Zuma’s response came on the same day that the DA’s application to the High Court in Pretoria — to compel Zuma to supply his record of decision for his disastrous midnight Cabinet reshuffle — was heard.

Daudo Vali, of Global Shapers Maputo, told Zuma and WEF chair Klaus Schwab — who was moderating the Africa in the New Global Context plenary — that by 2063, he would be 76, making it impossible for him to achieve his goals as a young person.

The Mozambican said that what compounded this was that many governments still rolled tanks towards young people demanding changes.

"So‚ I’m asking‚ Mr President‚ how can we speed up this process of Agenda 2063?" asked Vali.

Zuma said there was always a process of involving young people‚ in government and in organisations.

"Not long time ago I had a reshuffle of government. I put a lot if young people particularly to implementing that idea and of course other people will have different views‚" he said.

"It is the determination of youth that is absolutely important and not to believe that for us to succeed it is other people who must do it. The youth itself must participate very seriously to change the future for themselves‚ together with the elders‚" he added.

TMG Digital