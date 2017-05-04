David Makhura blames ‘own goals’ for ratings downgrade

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Thursday criticised the "own goals" that led to the SA’s downgrade to junk status.

The leader of the province that contributes 32% to the country’s GDP described the downgrades as "self-inflicted pain".

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings downgraded SA’s sovereign rating to subinvestment grade in the wake of a midnight Cabinet reshuffle. President Jacob Zuma fired former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas as part of the reshuffle.

Zuma’s decision to change his Cabinet has been criticised and has led to both the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu demanding that he resign.