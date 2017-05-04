David Makhura blames ‘own goals’ for ratings downgrade
Gauteng premier says SA’s junk status is ‘self-inflicted pain because it could have been avoided’
Gauteng premier David Makhura on Thursday criticised the "own goals" that led to the SA’s downgrade to junk status.
The leader of the province that contributes 32% to the country’s GDP described the downgrades as "self-inflicted pain".
S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings downgraded SA’s sovereign rating to subinvestment grade in the wake of a midnight Cabinet reshuffle. President Jacob Zuma fired former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas as part of the reshuffle.
Zuma’s decision to change his Cabinet has been criticised and has led to both the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu demanding that he resign.
"It is self-inflicted pain because it could have been avoided," Makhura said, adding that "not everybody participated in inflicting that pain".
He was the keynote speaker at the Gauteng Infrastructure Funding Summit in Midrand.
He told the delegates that improving business confidence in how Gauteng was governed was one of the few things that could be done after a downgrade.
He said it was important to make sure there was no wastage of public funds and that corruption should be dealt with wherever it took place.
Makhura made it clear that the province needed the private sector to help it achieve its goals.
"This notion of bashing the private sector does not happen in this province," he said, adding that Gauteng was open for business.
