Lindiwe Zulu calls for constitutional change to enable land seizures

Zuma has stepped up calls for radical economic transformation. He has come under pressure as economic growth stagnates and calls for his resignation from the opposition, civil society and senior officials in his own party have a series of scandals and an unpopular cabinet reshuffle. In March, the governing party contradicted him, saying it was committed to paying fair compensation for land.

"We have to really push it now because if we don’t, we will find ourselves with the same people we said we liberated saying, ‘you liberated us and then what? We are not going to eat politics’," Zulu said.

While Zuma is due to step down as leader of the ANC in December, his successor will pursue similar policies because the "ANC is not an individual," she said. Still, redistribution must be "orderly" and the land should be used for agriculture and housing.

"This government must not be diverted from the real issues that are facing South Africa," Zulu said. "The real issues facing South Africa are poverty, inequality and unemployment."

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, who is the ANC’s policy chief, said that while land redistribution had been too slow, land grabs were not being considered at this stage.

"That is not on the table at the moment," he said in an interview at the Durban conference. "Everything that we do is in accordance with the constitution."

Radebe also said the government and ruling party were also working to restore the country’s investment-grade credit rating, which was cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings after Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as his finance minister.

"Those who said the downgrades were not important were wrong," he said. "There is just no way that a downgrade can be anything other than bad for South Africa. It is making us even more determined to push the story of South Africa. The challenges that we face require that we work closely with business to invite them to invest."

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said SA could regain its investment-grade rating without compromising on promises to transform the economy for the benefit of the black majority.

Bloomberg, Reuters