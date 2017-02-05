The Gauteng legislature’s oversight committee on the premier’s office and legislature (Ocpol) has accepted a proposal by the DA to investigate the role of Premier David Makhura’s office in the deaths of 94 mental health patients after they were transferred to unlicensed NGOs.

The DA’s spokesman on health matters in Gauteng‚ Jack Bloom‚ said on Sunday that he had also requested that Makhura and senior officials should appear before the committee to answer questions.

Makhura could expect tough questioning at the next Ocpol meeting which should be held within the next two weeks, Bloom said.

Bloom said that at the Ocpol meeting on Friday he had pointed out that on page 30 of the health ombud’s report on the matter the following claim was made by Dr Barney Selebano‚ the Head of the Gauteng Health Department:

"...Tthe decision to start deinstitutionalisation of mental health care users from Life Healthcare Esidimeni was undertaken in the Office of the Premier of Gauteng‚ the Honourable David Makhura‚ together with the HoD."

Bloom said this claim needed to be investigated as well as the failure of the premier’s office and the premier himself to effectively monitor the disastrous transfer of patients that led to the deaths.

"Premier Makhura prides himself on the Ntirhisano rapid response war room but this failed to respond to the concerns of relatives of mental health patients who demonstrated on two occasions outside the headquarters of the Gauteng health department."