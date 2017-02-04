ANC Youth withdraw charges against Mahlangu after tongue-lashing from ANC

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is to withdraw charges of corruption and culpable homicide which it laid against former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu as well as its call for Premier David Makhura to resign.

The announcement comes after a tongue-lashing from the ANC which said it was "deeply disturbed" by the "inhumane" statements made by the youth league in Gauteng following the tragic death of 94 mental health patients in the province.

The call for Makhura to resign came after the release of the health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba’s report into the deaths of the psychiatric patients last year.

The patients‚ who died in NGO facilities‚ were transferred to the NGOs after the cancellation of the government contract with Life Esidimeni.