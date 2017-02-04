ANC Youth withdraw charges against Mahlangu after tongue-lashing from ANC
Youth body also retracts call for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to resign
The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is to withdraw charges of corruption and culpable homicide which it laid against former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu as well as its call for Premier David Makhura to resign.
The announcement comes after a tongue-lashing from the ANC which said it was "deeply disturbed" by the "inhumane" statements made by the youth league in Gauteng following the tragic death of 94 mental health patients in the province.
The call for Makhura to resign came after the release of the health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba’s report into the deaths of the psychiatric patients last year.
The patients‚ who died in NGO facilities‚ were transferred to the NGOs after the cancellation of the government contract with Life Esidimeni.
The youth league also called on the ANC to take disciplinary measures against Makhura and Mahlangu for misrepresenting the values and principles of the party.
The ANC reprimanded the league for using the deaths of 94 patients in the Life Esidimeni tragedy to grand stand. "Death is a harrowing and painful experience‚ most especially in such distressing circumstances. No person should ever grand stand on anyone’s pain. It is for this reason that the ANC finds the statements of the ANC YL in Gauteng atrocious‚ despicable and unbefitting not only [for] members of the ANC but humanity at large‚" the ANC said in a statement.
It said that during this "difficult" period‚ all structures of the movement should be focusing their energies on supporting the bereaved families.
"…It is not the time for squabbling around leadership positions and unfortunate public displays of disunity. Our people expect the ANC and the government it leads to focus and unite around helping them heal and find eventual closure.
"Where there are genuine issues of the ANC Youth League in Gauteng to be engaged with the leadership of the ANC in Gauteng‚ the ANC calls for the Youth League to raise these within acceptable organisational and societal norms. The ANC calls on the ANC Youth League nationally and the ANC in Gauteng to strongly reprimand the Gauteng ANC Youth League for their inhumane behaviour‚" the statement read.
Referring to the deaths of the 94 mentally ill patients‚ the ANC said this "sad and traumatic catastrophe" should never happen again.
"At all times‚ government‚ and society at large‚ is expected to ensure that that the most vulnerable amongst us are nurtured and protected. The ANC welcomes the commitment by the Gauteng Provincial Government to continuous engagement with the bereaved families.
"We trust and are confident that the provincial government will offer no excuses for what transpired as this tragedy could and should have been avoided. We commend the Gauteng Premier’s commitment to utilise the Health Ombudman’s Report into this tragedy as the basis for further action‚" the organisation saidd.
South Africans reacted to the ANCYL’s retraction on social media and this is what they had to say:
For the death of so many , in China you are hanged. North Korea, the firing squad. Saudi Arabia beheadings. SA redeployment. #QedaniMahlangu— Azola Micela (@azola_micela) February 1, 2017
#ANCYL in Gauteng; without making excuses we and the public have been blindly misled. Damn media with your evil ways 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/xYNNhNDJlr— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) February 4, 2017
@tshidi_lee hehe you guys are evil, stop bullying the youth league into issuing statements hawu.— Shaka (@Abnnerds) February 4, 2017
Please login or register to comment.