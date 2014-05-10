ANC holds on to lion’s share of provinces

THE African National Congress (ANC) will continue to hold sway in eight of South Africa’s nine provincial legislatures, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) retains power in the Western Cape.

Announcing the results of the provincial vote at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) command centre in Pretoria on Saturday, IEC deputy chairman Terry Tselane said the results were "historic" and was the "best run and most efficient" yet.

In terms of the provincial vote, the ANC received 61.14% overall, with its best result in Limpopo where the party received 78.6%.

The DA received 22.92% overall, with the strongest showing the Western Cape, where it received just under 60%.

For the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the best result was from the North West, where the party received 13.21%, narrowly beating the DA for the status of official opposition. The EFF received 6.34% of the provincial vote across all nine provinces.

The DA is the official opposition party in six provincial legislatures, the ANC the opposition in the Western Cape, and the EFF has taken the role of official opposition in both Limpopo and the North West.

Gauteng

Gauteng is the big surprise, with the ANC showing a decline of 12% in the national ballot.

In terms of the provincial ballot, the governing party achieved just 53.59% of the vote, and the DA 30.78%.

DA Gauteng premier candidate Mmusi Maimane told Business Day on Friday the result "sets us up nicely" for local government elections in 2016.

Newcomer the EFF achieved 10.30%, with party leader Julius Malema saying earlier on Saturday that the ANC "had lost" Gauteng, and too and that the EFF was also looking to 2016.

The ANC won 40 seats in the Gauteng legislature, the DA 23 seats, the EFF eight seats and the Freedom Front Plus two seats. The Congress of the People (COPE), which won six seats in 2009, no longer has a place in the legislature.

Western Cape

The DA retains the Western Cape for the second national election, with four political parties winning seats — the DA 26 seats; the ANC 14 seats and the ACDP and EFF one seat each.

The ANC also won 14 seats in the 2009 national elections and the DA won 22 seats in 2009.

Eastern Cape

Of the nine provinces, the Eastern Cape will have one of the most diverse provincial legislature with six political parties represented.

The African Independent Congress (AIC) won a single seat, while COPE and the EFF will also hold a seat apiece. The United Democratic Movement, whose home base is in the province, has won four seats. The DA remains the official opposition with 10 seats, while the ruling party has 45 seats.

KwaZulu-Natal

In KwaZulu-Natal, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) narrowly beat out its rival the National Freedom Party, although the ANC continues to dominate. For the first time, the DA is now the official opposition party in the province.

The NFP secured six seats, the IFP 9 seats, the DA 10 seats and the ANC 52.

The Minority Front secured one seat in the provincial legislature and the EFF two seats.

Limpopo

In Limpopo, EFF leader Julius Malema’s home province, the EFF won only six seats in the provincial legislature to serve as the official provincial opposition.

COPE received one seat, the DA three seats, and the ANC 39 seats.

Mpumalanga

The Bush Buck Ridge Residents Association is the big surprise in the provincial results, achieving one seat in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature.

The EFF achieved two seats, the DA three seats, and the ANC 24 seats.

Northern Cape

Only four political parties have won seats in the Northern Cape provincial legislature: COPE, one seat; the EFF, two seats; the DA, seven seats; and the ANC, 20 seats.

North West

The ANC has taken the turbulent North West province, which was home to two "security hot spots" during the the 2014 election. The ANC won the province with 20 seats, followed by the EFF with five seats and the DA with four seats.

The province has been racked by a four-month long strike by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and there was a threat that some informal settlements in the Rustenburg area had become "no-go areas" for the ANC during campaigning.

Free State

The ANC retains the Free State with 22 seats, followed by the DA, once again, as the official opposition with five seats. The EFF received two seats, and the Freedom Front Plus one seat.