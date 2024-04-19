MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand recover slightly, but risks remain
However, JSE all share fell more than 2% for the week as investors fear escalating tension between Israel and Iran
19 April 2024 - 18:03
The JSE closed slightly firmer on Friday amid mixed global peers as investors kept a close eye on developments in the Middle East.
The all share fell more than 2% for the week on investor fears over escalating tension between Israel and Iran, and the prospect of “higher-for-longer” US interest rates weighed on sentiment...
