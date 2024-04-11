MARKET WRAP: Rand holds steady as JSE considers further delay in rate cuts
Investors are coming to terms with the US Fed maintaining monetary policy after the country’s latest inflation data
11 April 2024 - 19:24
The rand was little changed on Thursday after weakening the most since August in the previous session, while the JSE tracked weaker global markets as investors considered the possibility of a further delay in US interest rate cuts.
Still, US producer inflation came in below estimates on Thursday, providing some relief for the markets after Wednesday’s worse-than-expected consumer inflation data for March, which sparked a sell-off of emerging market assets and equities in general...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.