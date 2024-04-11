Markets

Gold firmer amid safe-haven demand

Metal recoups losses from the previous session as geopolitical tension bolsters demand

11 April 2024 - 07:25
by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous session, as geopolitical tension bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,345.56/oz by 3.17am GMT. Bullion hit a record high for an eighth consecutive session until Tuesday. US gold futures also gained 0.6% to $2,362.80.

“Higher-than-expected consumer prices for the third straight month this year continues to test the Fed's inflation tolerance,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Data overnight showed US inflation in March once again came in hotter than expected, destroying the chance of a rate cut in June. Core CPI advanced 0.4%, above forecasts of a 0.3% rise.

“Markets are now adjusting to the high-for-longer rate scenario, which translates to some near-term profit-taking in gold prices overnight,” Jun Rong said, adding that the downside seems limited into the session as market participants still perceive gold as a good hedge against geopolitical tensions.

Strong central bank buying, safe-haven inflows amid continued geopolitical risks, and demand from momentum-following funds have fuelled bullion's 14% gain so far in 2024.

Fed officials worried last month that progress on inflation might have stalled, making a longer period of tight monetary policy necessary, according to the minutes of the US central bank’s March 19-20 meeting.

Along with the recent hot inflation data, a strong US jobs report last week that blew past forecasts also stirred more questions on the feasibility of rate cuts in 2024.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

Spot silver edged 0.2% higher to $28.03/oz, after hitting its highest levels since June 2021 on Wednesday.

Platinum rose 1% to $968.90 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,054.10.

Reuters

