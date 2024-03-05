MARKET WRAP: Rand firms below R19 after economy inches up
Stats SA data shows growth of 0.1% in the three months to end-December, after a 0.2% decline in the third quarter
05 March 2024 - 18:39
The rand firmed below R19 to the dollar on Tuesday after data showed the SA economy marginally grew in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Data from Stats SA shows the economy grew 0.1% in the three months to end- December, after a 0.2% decline in the third quarter, but missed market forecasts of 0.3% growth...
