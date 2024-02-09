MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens through R19/$ following Ramaphosa’s ‘election speech’
The JSE was also weaker on the day, with mining stocks bearing the brunt of the losses
09 February 2024 - 18:55
The rand broke through R19/$ on Friday following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address late on Thursday, which analysts said was short on detail.
“The president announced no new initiatives, nor provided any new information, but rather reassured the public that the government’s plans and policies would yield results. Ultimately, it was an election speech, with a focus on government’s achievements,” said Nedbank’s economic unit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.