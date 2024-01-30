Oil rises as Mid-East concerns fuel supply fears

Singapore — Oil prices bounced back in early trade on Tuesday, after a more than 1% drop the previous session, as escalating geopolitical tensions in major producing region the Middle East fuelled supply concerns.
Brent crude futures rose 17c, or 0.21%, to $82.57 a barrel by 4.01am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 17c, or 0.22%, at $76.95 a barrel.
Both the contracts fell over $1 on Monday as a deepening real estate crisis fuelled worries about demand from China, the world’s biggest crude consumer, after a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Group.
“Oil price trading above US$80 a barrel is pricing in some geopolitical risk premium again as flare-ups continue in the Middle East region. This could fade out within a week or two if there is no strong reaction from the US,” said DBS Bank’s energy sector team lead Suvro Sarkar.
“If it does worsen into a US-Iran standoff and stricter sanctions, then we are looking at US$80-100 a barrel range for oil to sustain for some time,” he said.
Washington vowed to take “all necessary actions” to defend its troops after a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, the first US military deaths since the Israel-Gaza war began, putting markets on edge.
“If US-Iran tensions escalate, particularly through a direct confrontation, the risk rises that Iran’s oil supply is adversely affected. Iranian’s oil exports are likely the most vulnerable via potentially greater enforcement of sanctions,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
Iran exported 1.2-1.6-million barrels per day of crude oil through most of 2023, Dhar said, representing 1%-1.5% of global oil supply.
“How Iran responds to rising US tensions will also dictate the course for oil markets. The key concern is Iran threatening a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which sees the transit of 15%-20% of global oil supply,” Dhar said.
The gains also come ahead of a US Federal Reserve rate decision, as the Federal open market committee starts a two-day meeting on Tuesday.
Policymakers are expected to hold interest rates steady, but some investors believe the US central bank could drop its hiking bias. Lower interest rates are positive for oil prices, and could further boost demand.
Markets now expect 47% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, the CME FedWatch tool showed, down from 88% a month earlier.
US crude oil and distillates inventories were expected to have fallen last week while petrol stocks were seen rising, a Reuters poll showed.
The American Petroleum Institute industry group will publish US stockpiles data on Tuesday at 9.30pm GMT, while data from the energy information administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, is due at 3.30pm GMT on Wednesday.
Oil rises as Mid-East concerns fuel supply fears
Singapore — Oil prices bounced back in early trade on Tuesday, after a more than 1% drop the previous session, as escalating geopolitical tensions in major producing region the Middle East fuelled supply concerns.
Brent crude futures rose 17c, or 0.21%, to $82.57 a barrel by 4.01am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 17c, or 0.22%, at $76.95 a barrel.
Both the contracts fell over $1 on Monday as a deepening real estate crisis fuelled worries about demand from China, the world’s biggest crude consumer, after a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of property giant China Evergrande Group.
“Oil price trading above US$80 a barrel is pricing in some geopolitical risk premium again as flare-ups continue in the Middle East region. This could fade out within a week or two if there is no strong reaction from the US,” said DBS Bank’s energy sector team lead Suvro Sarkar.
“If it does worsen into a US-Iran standoff and stricter sanctions, then we are looking at US$80-100 a barrel range for oil to sustain for some time,” he said.
Washington vowed to take “all necessary actions” to defend its troops after a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, the first US military deaths since the Israel-Gaza war began, putting markets on edge.
“If US-Iran tensions escalate, particularly through a direct confrontation, the risk rises that Iran’s oil supply is adversely affected. Iranian’s oil exports are likely the most vulnerable via potentially greater enforcement of sanctions,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
Iran exported 1.2-1.6-million barrels per day of crude oil through most of 2023, Dhar said, representing 1%-1.5% of global oil supply.
“How Iran responds to rising US tensions will also dictate the course for oil markets. The key concern is Iran threatening a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which sees the transit of 15%-20% of global oil supply,” Dhar said.
The gains also come ahead of a US Federal Reserve rate decision, as the Federal open market committee starts a two-day meeting on Tuesday.
Policymakers are expected to hold interest rates steady, but some investors believe the US central bank could drop its hiking bias. Lower interest rates are positive for oil prices, and could further boost demand.
Markets now expect 47% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, the CME FedWatch tool showed, down from 88% a month earlier.
US crude oil and distillates inventories were expected to have fallen last week while petrol stocks were seen rising, a Reuters poll showed.
The American Petroleum Institute industry group will publish US stockpiles data on Tuesday at 9.30pm GMT, while data from the energy information administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, is due at 3.30pm GMT on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gold prices flat ahead of US rates decision
Watch: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker ahead of US Fed meeting, big tech earnings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.