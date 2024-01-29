Watch: Market Report

The Fed’s first interest-rate decision for the year is due on Wednesday, while earnings from Amazon, Apple and Microsoft will be a focus
Tribunals have proliferated but the genteel brutalities of diplomacy bedevil adequate and appropriate intervention
SAHRC report is scathing on the role played by law enforcement agencies during the violent unrest
Former president’s suspension is a risk to party’s dominance in KZN
Group considers reversing its closure plans after stakeholder appeals
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the BBBEE commission
Drone could have been mistaken for one of the US's at the Jordan base
Bafana take on favoured Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Tuesday
Wanted interviews the dynamic new executive director at Strauss
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
