MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker ahead of US Fed meeting, big tech earnings
The Fed’s first interest-rate decision for the year is due on Wednesday, while earnings from Amazon, Apple and Microsoft will be a focus
29 January 2024 - 18:11
The JSE started the week in the red, while global markets were mixed as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its first interest-rate decision for the year on Wednesday, where it is widely expected to keep the rates steady. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.