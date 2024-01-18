Rand recovers to less than R19/$ as the dollar pauses after reaching a one-month high on Wednesday
Crypto markets kicked off 2024 on a high note, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first Bitcoin spot ETF. Business Day TV discussed the outlook for the crypto markets with country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: The year ahead — crypto outlook
Business Day TV spoke to country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit
Crypto markets kicked off 2024 on a high note, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first Bitcoin spot ETF.
Business Day TV discussed the outlook for the crypto markets with country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.
