Markets

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: The year ahead — crypto outlook

Business Day TV spoke to country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit

18 January 2024 - 18:49
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.

Crypto markets kicked off 2024 on a high note, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first Bitcoin spot ETF.

Business Day TV discussed the outlook for the crypto markets with country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil tumbles as Chinese economic data raises ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
Lower expectations by traders help European ...
Markets
4.
Worry about Chinese economy puts pressure on ...
Markets
5.
Equities and bonds slip as investors pare rate ...
Markets

Related Articles

South Africans with crypto assets near 10% mark

Companies / Financial Services

Bitcoin hits two-year high as crypto ETFs begin trading

Markets

EDITORIAL: Game-changer for crypto investors

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.