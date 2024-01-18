Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

18 January 2024 - 18:34
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil tumbles as Chinese economic data raises ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
Lower expectations by traders help European ...
Markets
4.
Worry about Chinese economy puts pressure on ...
Markets
5.
Equities and bonds slip as investors pare rate ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Oil prices advance on improved demand forecasts

Markets

Lower expectations by traders help European markets up

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.