Foreign investors dump R135bn worth of SA shares in 2023
Exodus of offshore capital gathers momentum as country grapples with power cuts and ailing infrastructure
02 January 2024 - 13:40
Foreign investors sold a net R400m worth of SA shares last week, taking total net sales for 2023 to R135bn as offshore capital became increasingly wary of developments in the country.
Foreigners have been consistent net sellers of domestic shares in the past seven years, but the momentum gathered pace last year year as the electricity crisis worsened, further dimming the prospects for local economic growth...
