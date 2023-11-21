Markets

Softer dollar supports gold as traders await Fed focus turns to Fed minutes

Dollar close to more than a two-and-a-half-month low as investors expect US interest rates to fall in 2024

21 November 2023 - 07:49
by Brijesh Patel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH
Picture: UNSPLASH

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and treasury yields as investors look forward to minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for more guidance on its interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,988.29/oz, at 1.33am GMT. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,990.10.

“The dollar and the US bond yields continue to come down. Demand from central banks is also quite strong. All these are bullish for gold. The market is reconsidering that drop we saw yesterday,” said Edward Meir, a metals analyst who provides research for Marex.

The dollar languished near more than a two-and-a-half-month low as investors expect US interest rates to fall in 2024. A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields were hovering near two-month lows touched last week.

Minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting are due at 7pm GMT. Signs of slowing inflation in the US has boosted the expectation that the US central bank was finished with interest rates.

Markets are widely expecting the Fed to leave rates unchanged in the December meeting and currently pricing in a greater than 50% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points by May, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.

“I think the minutes will be a non-event.... There was not going to be any mention of cuts, Jerome Powell made that very clear in his news conference. It’s just the market that's expecting cuts from the Fed,” Meir said.

Inflation is likely to remain “stubborn” and force the Fed to keep interest rates elevated for longer than investors anticipate, Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said.

Spot silver rose 1% to $23.64/oz, platinum was flat at $918.59, while palladium eased 0.2% to $1,076.26.

Reuters

Asian shares at two-month high on support from Wall Street

A rally in US markets lifts equities in Asia while the dollar is close to its lowest in two-and-a-half months
Markets
15 hours ago

Possibility of more supply cuts by Opec+ boosts oil

Oil prices have fallen almost 20% since late September while prompt inter-month spreads for Brent and WTI slipped into contango last week
Markets
1 day ago

Japanese shares climb to three-decade high as yuan rises

The Nikkei is back to steady after finally breaking its September peak, and is up 8.8% for the month so far, with the Topix not far behind
Markets
1 day ago

Gold inches up as dollar keeps slipping on Fed pause bets

The market narrative on when and how aggressively the central bank will cut interest rates has shifted significantly, analyst says
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted with focus on Fed minutes ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Oil prices retreat as critical Opec+ meeting ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors mull interest rate outlook

Markets

JSE lifts as investors begin trading week

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.