JSE and rand firm as National Assembly session begins
Investors are awaiting a formal agreement among the various political parties on a government of national unity
14 June 2024 - 11:57
The rand was firmer on Friday morning, with focus on the first sitting of the new National Assembly, at which the new president will be elected.
Investors are waiting for a formal agreement between the various political parties and a government of national unity (GNU)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.