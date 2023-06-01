Markets

WATCH: Macroeconomic issues knock SA Inc stocks

Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage

01 June 2023 - 21:06
The JSE in Sandton. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI.
The JSE all share has had a tough month as traders made use of a popular adage in the investment world — “sell in May and go away”. During this period, more than 20 JSE counters shed their value. Business Day TV took a closer look at how local equities have performed with Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage.

