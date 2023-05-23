Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slides as US debt-ceiling talks grind on

Rand adds to earlier gains against the dollar with the Reserve Bank almost certain to hike rates on Thursday

23 May 2023 - 19:08 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Tuesday as investors remained on edge with US debt ceiling negotiations still showing no signs of an agreement.

President Joe Biden and House speaker Kevin McCarthy met at the White House overnight in a discussion that the McCarthy described as “productive” and “professional”. Still, the talks concluded without a deal to raise the amount the US government can borrow to pay its bills beyond the current $31.4-trillion. Without an agreement, the administration could default by as early as June 15...

