Global markets on edge as US debt ceiling impasse persists

Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
A rise in cholera outbreaks has led to such a shortage of cholera vaccines that the WHO asked countries in 2022 to administer only a single dose instead of the usual two
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Humanitarian aid is being hobbled by the military government’s slow permissions processes
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue had its lights switched off in solidarity with the Real Madrid forward
Agya’s replacement offers more features and an attractive Kinto One financing option
Equity markets were cautious on Tuesday, as the latest talks about the US debt ceiling offered something for optimists and pessimists, leaving European shares just shy of last week’s 15-month high, and US benchmark Treasury yields at their highest in two months.
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed to reach an agreement on Monday on how to raise the US government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling with just 10 days before a possible default.
However, both sides stressed the need to avoid default with a bipartisan deal and said they would continue to talk, leaving investors cautious about making large bets on the outcome.
Europe’s broad Stoxx 600 benchmark slipped 0.2%, trading a little below Friday’s 15-month intraday high, largely looking through activity data that showed eurozone business growth remained resilient, if a touch softer than expected.
US share futures were broadly flat.
In company news, Julius Baer’s shares dropped 7.6% after the Swiss wealth manager reported modest money inflows in the first four months of this year, disappointing investors who had expected the Swiss wealth manager to benefit from Credit Suisse’s troubles.
But the overall focus remained on events in Washington.
“The resumption of debt ceiling negotiations spurred some hopes, despite distinct risks of brinkmanship and blame-shifting remaining on the cards,” said Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan.
“Without real action on that front, hawkish Fed speak has [had] some sway on markets,” he said, adding that some pressure on US Treasuries has also lent support to the dollar.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that it was a “close call” whether he would vote to hike again or pause at next month’s meeting, and St Louis Fed President James Bullard said another 50 basis points of hikes might be required.
The comments caused traders to push back expectations for US rate cuts from July towards November or December, sending 10- and two-year yields to highs not seen since March.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields reached 3.728% on Tuesday, matching their overnight two-month high, while two-year yields rose about 4 basis points to as much as 4.3650%, also their highest since March.
The US dollar tracked the move and hit a six-month high of ¥138.88/$ in the Asia session.
“The [Bank of Japan’s] ongoing reluctance to tighten monetary policy further in the near term, combined with a recent adjustment higher in US rates, has triggered renewed upward momentum for [the dollar versus the yen],” MUFG senior currency analyst Lee Hardman said in a note to clients.
The dollar was firm against most other currencies, and traded at $1.0806/€.
Japan’s manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in seven months in May, survey data showed on Tuesday, while the service sector hit record growth, as recovery after Covid-19 gains traction.
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,959.5 an ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global markets on edge as US debt ceiling impasse persists
Talks between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have yet to result in a deal as deadline looms
Equity markets were cautious on Tuesday, as the latest talks about the US debt ceiling offered something for optimists and pessimists, leaving European shares just shy of last week’s 15-month high, and US benchmark Treasury yields at their highest in two months.
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed to reach an agreement on Monday on how to raise the US government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling with just 10 days before a possible default.
However, both sides stressed the need to avoid default with a bipartisan deal and said they would continue to talk, leaving investors cautious about making large bets on the outcome.
Europe’s broad Stoxx 600 benchmark slipped 0.2%, trading a little below Friday’s 15-month intraday high, largely looking through activity data that showed eurozone business growth remained resilient, if a touch softer than expected.
US share futures were broadly flat.
In company news, Julius Baer’s shares dropped 7.6% after the Swiss wealth manager reported modest money inflows in the first four months of this year, disappointing investors who had expected the Swiss wealth manager to benefit from Credit Suisse’s troubles.
But the overall focus remained on events in Washington.
“The resumption of debt ceiling negotiations spurred some hopes, despite distinct risks of brinkmanship and blame-shifting remaining on the cards,” said Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan.
“Without real action on that front, hawkish Fed speak has [had] some sway on markets,” he said, adding that some pressure on US Treasuries has also lent support to the dollar.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that it was a “close call” whether he would vote to hike again or pause at next month’s meeting, and St Louis Fed President James Bullard said another 50 basis points of hikes might be required.
The comments caused traders to push back expectations for US rate cuts from July towards November or December, sending 10- and two-year yields to highs not seen since March.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields reached 3.728% on Tuesday, matching their overnight two-month high, while two-year yields rose about 4 basis points to as much as 4.3650%, also their highest since March.
The US dollar tracked the move and hit a six-month high of ¥138.88/$ in the Asia session.
“The [Bank of Japan’s] ongoing reluctance to tighten monetary policy further in the near term, combined with a recent adjustment higher in US rates, has triggered renewed upward momentum for [the dollar versus the yen],” MUFG senior currency analyst Lee Hardman said in a note to clients.
The dollar was firm against most other currencies, and traded at $1.0806/€.
Japan’s manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in seven months in May, survey data showed on Tuesday, while the service sector hit record growth, as recovery after Covid-19 gains traction.
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,959.5 an ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.